SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!. On today's episode, E'LAST's new sub-unit E'LAST U made their debut with "The Beginning of Spring." Rocket Punch came back with "Ring Ring," Bling Bling returned with "OH Mama," Seo Sung Hyuk returned with "Spring Picnic," Taemin made his solo comeback with "Advice," TRI.BE made their first comeback with "RUB-A-DUM," TO1 returned with "Son of Beast," fromis_9 came back with "We Go," and PIXY returned with "Let Me Know."