The 2021 ATP Geneva Open will be the center of attention this week as former world #1 Roger Federer is set to make his second return of the year on home soil. Federer will be joined in a 28-man field by, amongst others, the in-form Norwegian Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov who make up the top four seeds. Here is a look at how the draw might play out in Switzerland.