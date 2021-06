For generations, women were never encouraged to work outside their homes. Cooking, cleaning, bearing and raising children and catering to their husbands every whim and fancy. This was their entire life. And if by chance, a woman was permitted to work she was told to enter a profession that was traditionally deemed “girly” like teaching or being a nurse. This is the reason that today the gender gap is so wide. However, times have changed and women are slowly being inducted into professions that are usually testosterone-fuelled. A recent example of this is that in a first, local authorities of Bengaluru have trained and deployed a few women marshals for COVID 19 related duties. Better late than never, right?