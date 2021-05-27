Derwood, MD – Entrapment Accident Reported at Crabbs Branch Way & E Gude Dr
Reports provided by local law enforcement show that a collision between vehicles occurred on Crabbs Branch Way that blocked the intersection of East Gude Drive. The incident left at least one vehicle with moderate damage. One person became entrapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated by responding firefighters. Medical personnel responded to the scene to treat injured victims and transport those in need of further care to local hospitals. At this time, the incident remains under investigation.localaccidentreports.com