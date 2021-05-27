Hard Rock International expands First Insight partnership

IRVINE, Scotland, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Instruments Ltd, the leading manufacturer of nasal airflow and other nasal function medical devices, and Sensonics International, the world's largest manufacturer of quantitative smell and taste tests, have announced a partnership that will define the future of quantitative assessment of nasal and oral function. Their partnership, the first of its kind, brings together sensory and engineering expertise critical for accurately evaluating and treating nasal and oral diseases, as well as establishing the influences of pharmacologic interventions on the function of the nose and mouth.