Hard Rock International expands First Insight partnership

By Jena Tesse Fox
hotelmanagement.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech company First Insight and Hard Rock International have expanded their partnership. Using First Insight’s Experience Management platform, Hard Rock will be able to make faster product and marketing decisions, driving sales and margin gains in its merchandise, restaurants and casinos. “Hard Rock has leveraged First Insight for four years,...

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GM Instruments, Ltd. Announces Partnership Agreement With Sensonics International

IRVINE, Scotland, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Instruments Ltd, the leading manufacturer of nasal airflow and other nasal function medical devices, and Sensonics International, the world's largest manufacturer of quantitative smell and taste tests, have announced a partnership that will define the future of quantitative assessment of nasal and oral function. Their partnership, the first of its kind, brings together sensory and engineering expertise critical for accurately evaluating and treating nasal and oral diseases, as well as establishing the influences of pharmacologic interventions on the function of the nose and mouth.
Businessdallassun.com

PAN Communications' NXT Stage Approach: Supporting Brands from Ideation Through IPO and Beyond

Program built to help marketers and PR pros better align impact-driven services to growth-focused opportunities. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the reintroduction of NXT Stage, its unique communications approach that supports companies from early stage to IPO and beyond. Built off 25+ years of proven success with brands such as Definitive Healthcare, Citrix and Smartly.io, NXT Stage is about creating customized integrated programs that align to growth goals as business needs continue to evolve.
Businesstvnewscheck.com

DPA Microphones Adds Søren Høgsberg As Sales And Marketing EVP

DPA Microphones has named Søren Høgsberg executive vice president of sales and marketing, effective immediately. As a former executive with many of Denmark’s leading corporations, Høgsberg will call on his global experiences to lead DPA in strengthening the coordination of its sales and marketing initiatives. “In an effort to further...
Businessaithority.com

uCloudlink Expands Footprint In Europe With New Lions Den Rental Corp Partnership

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC, the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has inked a partnership with Lions Den Rental Corp Ltd. (“Lions Den”), a global Internet services provider in the United Kingdom. With an expanding footprint in Europe, this agreement supports uCloudlink’s ongoing efforts to broaden its business presence across the region and bring high-quality, innovative hyper-connectivity solutions to more users worldwide.
Mocksville, NCourdavie.com

Partnership allows Pro Refrigeration to expand Mocksville facility

Two leaders in the refrigeration industry are joining forces. Pro Refrigeration will build CryoBuilt’s EVEREST Cryotherapy system at its manufacturing facility in Davie County, allowing both companies to reach new audiences and to take advantage of each other’s scale and expertise. Pro Refrigeration is an industry leader in the design,...
Lehi, UTutahbusiness.com

Jolt expands global channel through a partnership with HAVI

Lehi — Jolt Software, leading operations management and digital food safety platform for the deskless worker driving team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boosting employee performance, announced today its partnership in Europe & Asia with global leader of supply chain optimization and management, HAVI. Jolt is a task management...
Businessaithority.com

Shopify Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Enable Global Growth

Google Cloud and Shopify, a leading global commerce company, announced an expanded partnership that will enable Shopify’s more than 1.7 million merchants to have access to Google Cloud’s technology across a broader set of regions. And, by leveraging Google Cloud’s power-efficient resources globally, Shopify is working to reduce its overall carbon footprint while delivering a better experience for merchants and their consumers.
Economyceoworld.biz

7 Steps in Identifying Conflicts and Building Internal Buy-In with Cross-Sector Partnerships

Over the years, I’ve seen many promising partnerships collapse because of internal conflicts at one or more of the partners. In fact, I would argue that lack of internal alignment is the number one reason partnerships fail, either while they are being built or, even worse, during implementation. In a sense, it’s understandable that cross-sector partnerships often fail to win universal buy-in among the team members of partner organizations.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Gap expands into home under new partnership with Walmart

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap will begin selling a new home goods line exclusively through Walmart’s website next month under a multiyear partnership. The collection of more than 400 items is Gap’s first venture into the home category and it’s selling everything from bedding and bath goods to home decor. The collection will appear on Walmart’s site on June 24. They will eventually make it into Walmart stores, the companies said, though no financial terms were disclosed Thursday.
Businesscdrecycler.com

Company Wrench and Screen Machine expand partnership

Company Wrench and Screen Machine Industries have announced the expansion of their partnership into central and eastern Tennessee. Carroll, Ohio-based Company Wrench is also Screen Machine’s exclusive dealer in Florida. Screen Machine is a leading manufacturer of portable jaw, impact and cone crushers, screening plants, trommels and conveyors. Based out...
Businessmartechseries.com

Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks with Support for Delta Sharing

Qlik announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to more easily and securely share relevant data sets and insights with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kentik And New Relic Expand Partnership To Deliver Unified Application And Network Observability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced its expanded partnership with New Relic, the observability company. The initiative deepens New Relic's full-stack observability into the network layer, giving IT operations, SREs and development teams shared context to resolve issues quickly. "When software fails,...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

RingCentral and NICE Expand and Extend Partnership

BELMONT, Calif. & HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- RingCentral, Inc. ( NYSE: RNG ) and NICE ( Nasdaq: NICE ) today announced a multi-year expansion and extension of their long-term agreement to market and sell RingCentral Contact Center™ worldwide. Capitalizing on the accelerated trend of customers purchasing UCaaS and CCaaS together, RingCentral and NICE are expanding their partnership to bring the combined benefits of their market leading solutions, along with all future innovation and new geographies. RingCentral Contact Center integrates NICE’s CXone cloud contact center with RingCentral’s cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. It brings together two recognized industry leaders, providing companies with a trusted, secure, reliable customer communications and engagement solution that drives loyal customer relationships and stronger business outcomes.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Veeam ecosystem expands thanks to strengthening partnerships

What does it take to build a solid ecosystem to meet enterprise technology demands? It’s all about who you partner with, according to David Harvey (pictured left), vice president of strategic alliances at Veeam Software Corp. The company views partnerships as a core pillar, and its commitment to collaboration from...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Elastic Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft. From directly within the Microsoft Azure portal, customers can now find, deploy, and manage Elasticsearch and accelerate their time to value with Elastic Cloud solutions, including Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

WISeKey International Braces Drone Partnership With Parrot

Cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) expanded partnership with European drone group Parrot. It also entered into a new collaboration with Parrot and a cybersecurity certification and audit company to recognize and offer digital security standards for drones and assessment methods for easier identification of reliable drone solutions.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Trailer Bridge Expands to International Shipping

Trailer Bridge Inc. launches Trailer Bridge International to target global customers. The new division will offer end-to-end logistics solutions, providing a comprehensive logistics service from a single-source provider. Trailer Bridger International will tap the company's non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) and freight forwarder license and its existing fleet of marine and over the road assets.
BusinessWebProNews

ServiceNow Expands Microsoft Partnership to Protect Data

ServiceNow is extending its partnership with Microsoft to help protect organization’s data. ServiceNow provides a cloud-based, SaaS platform that provides workflows for organizations. As pandemic and post-pandemic hybrid workflows become the norm, secure, digital workflows are more important than ever. The company is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to include...