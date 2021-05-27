Radisson, developers partner for veterans-focused projects
Commonwealth Hotels is launching a strategic alliance with Radisson Hotel Group Americas and Lockwood Development Partners to acquire and jointly redevelop nine hotels across eight states in partnership with Veteran Services USA. The alliance will develop a network of new multiuse developments such as housing, senior daytime activities and care as well as career training and reskilling resource locations for veterans across the country. The properties will be franchised with Radisson and managed by the Commonwealth team.www.hotelmanagement.net