Video Games

The Next God of War Will Be Titled God of War: Ragnarok… Or Maybe Something Else

PlayStation LifeStyle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent investor relations presentation, Sony has reportedly revealed a logo for the upcoming God of War title, named God of War Ragnarok. However, many are pointing out that the logo along with a few other images used in the presentation were not officially licensed assets, casting doubt on the validity of the reveal. Others noted that, while the logo itself may have been fan-made, Sony itself has mentioned Ragnarok heavily in a teaser trailer released last year.

Video Gamessirusgaming.com

God of War Character Rumored Playable in Upcoming Sequel

A new rumor has suggested that upcoming video game sequel God of War: Ragnarok could possibly make another character playable just like Kratos. Sony Santa Monica Concept Artist Samuel Matthews recently shared the idea in a brief Instagram video that Atreus, the son of Kratos in GoW 2018, could possibly take over the reins as a playable character and let Kratos rest a bit. This would be more or less similar to what Ellie’s role is in The Last of Us Part 2.
TV ShowsIGN

Sony Denies It's Working on a God of War Movie

Sony has confirmed it has no God of War movies or TV shows currently in development. The New York Times shared a quote from a Sony spokesperson who commented on the long-rumored God of War movie, flat-out denying that the company is working on a game-to-feature adaptation of the action-adventure franchise. "Contrary to speculation, one that is not, at least not anytime soon, according to a Sony spokesman: God of War," the report notes.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

No “God of War” Film Or Series Planned

Along with that “Uncharted” photo yesterday, a feature piece on game-to-film adaptations in The New York Times has cleared up some of Sony’s plans to adapt PlayStation game properties for film and television. Recently PlayStation president Jim Ryan stated that the Tom Holland-led $120 million-budgeted “Uncharted” is “just the beginning”...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'God of War: Ragnarok' Old Leak Resurfaces, May Spell Bad News For PS4 Users

"God of War: Ragnarok" was first teased in September 2020. The upcoming sequel is confirmed to release on PS5. Sony officially showcased the first teaser trailer of the next "God of War" installment last year and confirmed that it would release on PS5. However, the Japanese gaming giant has not publicly announced that the game would also launch on PlayStation 4. Apparently, the much-awaited sequel to the successful 2018 title might only be available in Sony's new generation gaming console.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Says God of War: Ragnarok Is Not the Sequel's Official Title

Mere days ago, it looked as though PlayStation had finally confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok would indeed be the official title of the upcoming PlayStation 5 installment in the series. However, the manner in which this name was shown publicly turned out to be an error which those at Sony quickly rectified. Now, the publisher has officially responded to the situation and has made clear that the next God of War title still doesn't have a finalized name that it's willing to reveal just yet.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

God of War: Ragnarok title might have been revealed during Sony's financial presentation

God of War: Ragnarok could be the official title after a logo appeared during a Sony IR presentation. As part of Sony's financial presentation (Thanks, Imran Khan) it seems that the official name for the sequel to God of War has been revealed. The slide seemingly confirms that the official title for the PlayStation exclusive is called God of War: Ragnarok after the logo was alongside other first-party titles from Sony.
AccidentsIGN

Sony Confirms God of War: Ragnarok Name and Logo Are Unofficial

Update 05/27/2021: A Sony spokesperson sent the following statement to IGN. "The name and logo for our upcoming God of War game are not yet final. An incorrect logo was mistakenly used in our Investor Relations presentation. We can't wait to share more and apologize for any confusion." Update 05/27/2021:...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

What possible story can we expect in God of War Ragnarok?

In lieu of the new logo that was announced for the upcoming God of War installment, one can't help but wonder what awaits us in it, storywise. The God of War franchise has, at first, started off as a standalone game. Due to its high success, and foundations made in popular mythology, the universe was expanded upon. In the most recent God of War game, we find Kratos to be living a humble life, away from civilization with his son Atreus.
Video GamesComicBook

God of War Director Responds to Mistaken Title Leak

Earlier this week, PlayStation had a small issue on its hands when it revealed in a public document from Sony that the next installment in the God of War franchise would officially be called God of War: Ragnarok. The only problem with this is that the title and accompanying logo for the game that appeared in this presentation were false, as PlayStation later clarified. While the whole situation was one that prompted some confusion from fans, it also seems to have annoyed the game's presumed director.
Video GamesComicBook

God of War: Ragnarok Seemingly Only Releasing on PS5

More potential proof has come about pointing to the notion that PlayStation Studios will only be releasing the upcoming sequel God of War: Ragnarok--which isn't an official title just yet--solely on PlayStation 5. While Sony itself still has yet to confirm this information in a straightforward manner, the publisher has now given us its best hint so far that the title will only be coming to the next-gen platform.
Video GamesGamespot

Gran Turismo 7 Releasing On PS4 And PS5, Apparently

Gran Turismo 7 has long been thought of as a PS5 exclusive, but it turns out that is actually not the case. Gran Turismo 7 is another instance of a first-party Sony game that will be released for both PS4 and PS5. The news was quietly shared in a Q&A with Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, on the company's blog where he indicated that Gran Turismo 7 is a cross-gen game. In response to a question about how the PS4 factors into Sony's future plans, Hermen Hulst listed Gran Turismo 7 (as well as the new God of War) as games that "makes sense" to develop for both the PS4 and PS5.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

God of War Ragnarok Sequel Delayed to 2022, Also Launching on PS4

PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok sequel project has been delayed to 2022, and it will come to PlayStation 4 (PS4) in addition to PlayStation 5 (PS5). PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst revealed these details in a Q&A with the PlayStation.Blog, where he discussed the decision when asked about how developers have adapted to the challenges throughout the last year.