The Next God of War Will Be Titled God of War: Ragnarok… Or Maybe Something Else
In a recent investor relations presentation, Sony has reportedly revealed a logo for the upcoming God of War title, named God of War Ragnarok. However, many are pointing out that the logo along with a few other images used in the presentation were not officially licensed assets, casting doubt on the validity of the reveal. Others noted that, while the logo itself may have been fan-made, Sony itself has mentioned Ragnarok heavily in a teaser trailer released last year.www.playstationlifestyle.net