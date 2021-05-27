UNCG to launch new computer science PhD program

UNC Greensboro today announced that the College of Arts & Sciences has received approval from the UNC System to launch a new PhD program in computer science. Starting in fall of 2022, the computer science PhD program fills a statewide need for this rapidly growing area of scholarship and employment. Last year, nearly 1,000 students applied for admission across the five related doctoral programs in North Carolina, but only 261 were admitted, and labor market data project a 20.6 percent increase in demand for computer scientist doctorates in North Carolina between 2019 and 2029, with median earnings of $88,200 per year.