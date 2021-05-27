Cancel
Greensboro, NC

UNCG to launch new computer science PhD program

uncg.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC Greensboro today announced that the College of Arts & Sciences has received approval from the UNC System to launch a new PhD program in computer science. Starting in fall of 2022, the computer science PhD program fills a statewide need for this rapidly growing area of scholarship and employment. Last year, nearly 1,000 students applied for admission across the five related doctoral programs in North Carolina, but only 261 were admitted, and labor market data project a 20.6 percent increase in demand for computer scientist doctorates in North Carolina between 2019 and 2029, with median earnings of $88,200 per year.

news.uncg.edu
Education
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Dean of Elon's law school to step down in December

GREENSBORO — The dean of the Elon University School of Law will step down from that post in December after more than seven years. Elon announced Monday that Luke Bierman will remain at the law school after resigning as dean. Bierman said in a statement Elon Law "has successfully shown...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Greensboro, NCgreensboro-nc.gov

Plan Your Summer at Greensboro Online

Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The City has you covered with Greensboro Online. Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, programs, and events sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro. “While we’re excited that...
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Student Notebook

Eight GTCC students earned first-place honors in the recent SkillsUSA Virtual State Contest: Trevor Pretory, automotive service tech maintenance and light repair; Ali Williamson, automotive service technology; Jeannine Lafortune, commercial baking; Susan Danielsen, culinary arts; Janalee Burke, dental assisting; Wesley Francis, HVAC-R; Jamari’ Allen, restaurant service; and Lisa Rogers, skill project showcase — cosmetology.
High Point, NCgreensboro.com

High Point Museum exhibit, webinar examine 'Green Book' history

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum is shining a spotlight on "The Negro Motorist Green Book" and its significance in Guilford County and North Carolina. The museum is displaying a traveling exhibit, "Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina," and the High Point Historical Society will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday focusing on two of the county's "Green Book" sites: Magnolia House in Greensboro and the old Kilby Hotel in High Point, said Sara Blanchett, curator of education at the museum.
Jamestown, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

GTCC students win honors in skills contest

JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College students proved recently they can compete as well virtually as they can face-to-face. Eight GTCC students captured first-place honors in the recent SkillsUSA Virtual State Contest, and seven of them will advance to the national competition in June. Twenty-two of the 30 GTCC competitors finished in the top five in their respective competitions.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Greensboro Science Center to delay expansion opening

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center has announced that the grand opening of Revolution Ridge, the expansion of its current zoological park, is moving from May 21 to June 4, due to construction delays. COVID-19 has meant slowed material acquisitions and labor force challenges for the already complex project, said...
Guilford County, NCgreensboro101.com

Teacher Assistant is GCS Employee of the Month

Wanda Turner will retire after 31 years at Wiley Elementary. Greensboro, N.C. – Wanda Turner has been a part of the Wiley Elementary family long enough to see former students come back as parents with students of their own. For more than 31 years, all of them at Wiley Elementary, she has served as a teacher assistant, supporting classroom teachers and staff in an essential role.