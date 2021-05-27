Cancel
Book World: 20 books to read this summer

By Washington Post Editors and Reviewers
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. NONFICTION | Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose's descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag's contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women's lives during and after slavery. (Available June 8)

Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: A career in communion with trees

- - - Trees share. Fast-growing birch send nutrients to slower-moving fir trees. In winter, the goods go in reverse. Birch, shorn of their leaves, receive sugars and carbon from evergreens. Mother trees shoot life-giving nutrients in underground networks of mycorrhizal fungi to saplings circling their crowns. And trees share more than food. They send messages, warnings and defensive chemicals to neighbors. They form mutual aid societies across species. But they don't collaborate indiscriminately. Mother trees recognize their offspring. A tree standing alone in full sun in a clear-cut forest is not a triumphant conqueror, commanding all resources, but a solitary individual, vulnerable to blight and drought. We know these facts thanks to the work of the forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.
Montgomery County, MDwjpitch.com

Six LGBTQ+ books to read for Pride

It can be hard to find any YA books with LGBTQ+ leads at all, let alone any really good books. When members of our community are so often put as side characters and token representation in books, it is immensely powerful to be able to read books where people like us are the main focus, where our love stories are represented. With Pride month coming up, now is the perfect time to start celebrating by reading some amazing queer books. I unintentionally started working on this list months ago as I scoured through the Montgomery County Public library website to find books with LGBTQ+ characters. Therefore, most of the books on the list can be found in an MCPL library (check the book search function on the website). I have also included links to their Amazon pages.
Atlanta, GAatlantaintownpaper.com

Page Turners: Six books by six women for your summer reading pleasure

If you’re looking for a new book to read by the pool or take on your long-delayed vacation, these six titles by local authors will keep you turning pages all summer long. Whether you’re looking for fiction or non-fiction, there’s something for everyone in this eclectic stack. Stacey Abrams. (Doubleday)
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

18 new books to read on the beach this week.

Eighteen new books coming in hot! Any book is a beach read if you read it on the beach, right?. “Formidably erudite, engagingly passionate, and endlessly informative: a literary treat.”. –Kirkus. Steven Rowley, The Guncle. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) “A laugh-out-loud heartwarmer.”. –O, the Oprah Magazine. Liv Stratman, Cheat Day. (Scribner)
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World; Quoth the Corvus corax: How science informed Poe's work

- - - There are many, many biographies of Edgar Allan Poe, the most exhaustive being Arthur Hobson Quinn's, first published in 1941, the most concise Peter Ackroyd's 2009 "Poe: A Life Cut Short." Nearly all of them, however, are written by literary scholars, poets or novelists. By contrast, John Tresch's "The Reason for the Darkness of the Night" situates our nation's most influential writer, as I would claim Poe to be, against the backdrop of what its subtitle calls "the forging of American science." Tresch himself is a distinguished historian of science, now at London's Warburg Institute, and author of the prizewinning study, "The Romantic Machine: Utopian Science and Technology After Napoleon."
Books & Literaturenextbigideaclub.com

The 2 Must-Read Nonfiction Books of the Season

Breaking news from the Next Big Idea Club: Curators Malcolm Gladwell, Susan Cain, Adam Grant, and Daniel Pink have reviewed their list of eight season finalists and hand-picked their favorite nonfiction books of the season. Without further ado, this season’s two can’t-miss reads are…. High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped...
Books & Literatureamericamagazine.org

The four Thomas Merton books you have to read

Trappist Father Thomas Merton in an undated photo (CNS photo/Merton Legacy Trust and the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University) My mind has been occupied by Thomas Merton a lot lately. I wrote a book about his life, Thomas Merton: An Introduction to His Life, Teachings, and Practices, which was published on May 18. My Thomas Merton was one of those “labor of love” projects that had gestated for 35 years, since I first visited the Abbey of Gethsemani over spring break during my sophomore year in college. That is the monastery in Kentucky where this Trappist monk—who is also, I believe, the most important Catholic writer in English in the 20th century—lived from April 1941 until his accidental death in December 1968 at the age of 53, which is the age I am now.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Five Nonfiction Books You Should Read This Month

CrimeReads editors select the month’s best new nonfiction crime books. Daniel Levin, Proof of Life: Twenty Days on the Hunt for a Missing Person in the Middle East. Levin, a lawyer whose career has taken him into war zone mediation, chronicles the harrowing search for a missing person in the Middle East. The story begins with a dinner in Paris, during which he’s told of a young man who has disappeared in Syria. From there, Levin goes on a dark odyssey through an underworld of fixers, informants, people who want to help and those who want to take advantage, or worse. A portrait of a contemporary morass in the Middle East emerges, as Levin thoughtfully interrogates the signs of hope and hopelessness.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

The Best Books for Entrepreneurs to Read in 2021

Reading books is an effective way to learn and improve yourself. But if you’re an entrepreneur, you probably don’t have the time to hunt for that particular book that will take you to the next level. That’s why to help you out, we’ve put together this list of the books every entrepreneur should read in 2021 and what makes them so important.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

15 books you need to read this June

The author became a bold name with her last novel, Daisy Jones & the Six, and this summer Taylor Jenkins Reid puts together another deliciously digestible tale. It's set on a single day in Malibu, when the Riva siblings are throwing their annual party at sister Nina's cliffside manse — but this year things are a little more complicated, what with the fact that Nina's husband recently left her for a fellow tennis star and a love triangle between the Riva brothers. (June 1)
Books & Literaturesjpl.org

May: Books I've Read Recently

"Books I've Read Recently" is a series where I, Penelope Gomez, will do a monthly wrap up of the books I've read throughout the past month. In this series I will give a brief synopsis of the story and then give the book a rating out of 5 stars. 5 stars being the best and 1 star being the worst!
Books & Literaturebitchmedia.org

BitchReads: 17 Books Feminists Should Read in June

We’re halfway through 2021, and the books just keep on coming. In fact, it seems as if publishing is getting geared up for an amazing latter half of the year, with the month of June full of reads we’re ready to dig into throughout the summer. On this list alone, there’s a memoir about love and forgiveness, a queer rom-com that includes time traveling, two nonfiction books that dive deep into multiple disabilities, and even a social horror about micoaggressions in the workplace. In other words, there’s something for everyone on our June BitchReads list. As always, happy reading!
Books & Literatureazbigmedia.com

10 books every MBA should read

Even in the era of movies, TV and podcasts, books are still a great way to learn something new. Books can inspire us, show us a new perspective and help us work through roadblocks in our personal lives and professional careers … and there are books every MBA should read.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, June 6

1. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist. 2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity. 3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28)...
Books & Literaturecomic-con.org

Our May Book Club Reads!

Chula Vista's pick for May was Death of Superman by Dan Jurgens. Known as the biggest story ever, the Justice League and Superman unite to battle a hulking monster named Doomsday. The Man of Steel finally meets his match and battles to protect the city that he loves from Doomsday as he terrorizes downtown Metropolis. By the battle’s end Doomsday is dead; however, Superman is fatally wounded and “dies” in the arms of Lois Lane.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem, Oregon

Book chosen for 2022 Salem Reads

After tallying the many votes of readers in our community, we have a winner for the 2022 Salem Reads book: A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki. Ozeki's acclaimed, award-winning 2013 novel tells the stories of two lives that entwine across the Pacific Ocean. Ruth is a novelist living on a coastal island in Vancouver, BC and struggling with her mother's illness and writer's block. She becomes wrapped up in the story of 16-year-old Nao Yasutani of Tokyo after discovering the girl's diary in a Hello Kitty lunchbox washed ashore following a tsunami in Japan. Ruth becomes absorbed by the drama of Nao's life and her unknown fate.
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

Dan Frank, adventurous book editor, is dead at 67

Dan Frank, who as editorial director of Pantheon Books discerned in journalism and comics the potential for enduring books and introduced authors like Joseph Mitchell to tens of thousands of readers, died on May 24 in Manhattan. He was 67. His death, at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, was caused by cancer, his...
Minoritiesmsmagazine.com

June 2021 Reads for the Rest of Us

The Feminist Know-It-All: You know her. You can’t stand her. Good thing she’s not here! Instead, this column by gender and women’s studies librarian Karla Strand will amplify stories of the creation, access, use and preservation of knowledge by women and girls around the world; share innovative projects and initiatives that focus on information, literacies, libraries and more; and, of course, talk about all of the books.