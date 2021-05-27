Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sony Keeps Teasing Spider-Man Fans Over No Way Home Trailer

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As far as superheroes go, one of Marvel’s most popular has always been Spider-Man. It’s for this reason that he’s been adapted for film so many times before. Tom Holland is the current live-action version of the web slinger, and fans are eager for any information and/or footage about his threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. And Sony is taking the time to tease the rabid fanbase about said trailer.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jon Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Fans#Movie Trailers#Official Trailer#No Way Home#Avengers#Far From Home#Cinemabend#Sony Pictures Uk#Mcu#Spider Man Fans#Sony And Or Marvel#Comic Book Fans#Superheroes#Theaters#Countless Rumors#Moviegoers#Fan Theories#Camera#Image#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SONY
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jon Watts Reportedly Wants Tom Holland To Cameo In Fantastic Four

All it took was a brief glimpse of the team’s signature logo to get Marvel Cinematic Universe fans excited over the Fantastic Four reboot, even though we know absolutely nothing about the project other than the fact Jon Watts will be directing and it’ll hit the big screen before the end of Phase Four.
MoviesInside the Magic

Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Bombed ‘Star Wars’ Audition

Michael B Jordan has become a huge star in the movie world. His roles include superhero Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four (2015) and his most iconic role yet as Erik Killmonger in Oscar-winning film Black Panther (2018). Although he has won many awards for many roles he has played over the years, there was a certain audition he states was the “worst audition to date”.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage Teasing the Arrival of Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Sony Pictures just dropped the first menacing trailer for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man spinoff film Venom: Let There Be Carnage and boy, there is a lot to unpack. The upcoming Marvel film is set to feature the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock aka Venom and as the title suggests, it will also mark the big-screen arrival of Cletus Kasady, the host of the Carnage symbiote.
MoviesInside the Magic

Could ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Bring Meme to Life?

Each day is bringing Marvel fans tantalizingly closer to the third Spider-Man movie in the MCU as December 17, 2021 — the premiere date for Spider-Man: No Way Home — draws near. The expectations for Marvel and Sony’s latest Spider-Man movie to take on the multiverse may have reached a whole new level with the new rumors making their way around the internet.
MoviesInside the Magic

Spider-Man vs. Venom Movie Reportedly In the Works

A Spider-Man vs. Venom movie could see the Venom universe collide with the MCU, according to a recent rumor. A new report claims to have insider knowledge from a source at Sony following the new deal that will see Sony Spider-Man movies — and other films — come to Disney+.
Movieshypebeast.com

Michael B. Jordan and Tom Holland Remember Their Failed 'Star Wars' Auditions

Michael B. Jordan recently described in a podcast how he bombed his audition for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He, however, wasn’t the only one who failed; in a separate discussion, Tom Holland also explained his failed attempt. Jordan just couldn’t connect well with the script, according to the podcast...
MoviesGamespot

Nolan North Talks Uncharted Movie And Why He Thinks Tom Holland Is A Great Choice For Drake

Nolan North, the voice actor who plays Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series, has shared a little more insight into the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland. He said on the Good Game Nice Try podcast that he believes in Holland as an actor and the take that Sony is going for with the film and its story. Instead of tracing the story of any of the Uncharted games, the movie will pick up with Drake in his 20s, which is about a decade before we met him in the games.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Behind-The-Scenes Photos Show Tom Holland's Roughed-Up Peter Parker

Tom Holland is battered and bruised in behind-the-scenes snapshots from Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing new looks at a beat-up Peter Parker (Holland) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). Set after the events of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and news pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposed Spider-Man's secret identity to the world, No Way Home returns to Midtown School of Science and Technology when Peter attempts to resume life as a friendly neighborhood high school student. Zendaya, who plays Peter and Ned's classmate MJ, captured the behind-the-scenes photos Batalon shared in an Instagram gallery with the caption "Ned & Peter."
CelebritiesComicBook

Tom Holland's Iconic Lip Sync Battle Performance "Terrified" Crewmembers

Some of the crewmembers on Lip Sync Battle were terrified by Tom Holland’s iconic performance on the show. The Spider-Man star tore the house down on the show a few years ago, and that thrilled audiences. Insider’s Ashley Spencer did an oral history of the performance and noted that the crew members weren’t exactly thrilled with the whole deal. Basically, these things need to get cleared before they air, and no one knew if Rihanna would give her blessing in time. In fact, a backup performance of "Oops I Did It Again" was prepared just in case the entire thing fell through. Jeanie Cheek, a costume designer on the show said, “We actually created two different sets of costumes for him and all of the dancers. Just in case "Umbrella" didn't go through, we had a backup performance.”
Moviesfreenews.live

Emma Stone denies rumors of filming in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Spider-Man: No Way Home, in development, will come as a surprise to Spider-Man fans of all generations. The roles will return to Albert Molina and Jamie Foxx, who played Octopus and Electro. It was rumored that Andrew Garfield will play Spider-Man from a parallel universe, but it looks like this will not happen.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel’s Anthony Mackie Called Out Tom Holland In His Awards Speech, And I Can't Get Enough

The MTV Movie and TV awards took place over the weekend and it was a big night for one Anthony Mackie. The man who plays the new Captain America walked away with a pair of awards, but he also took the opportunity to throw some shade at his Marvel Cinematic Universe rival Tom Holland. Mackie used the acceptance speech for one of his awards to tell Tom Holland he was coming for him.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Turns Out Tom Holland Nearly Performed Another Iconic Pop Song On Lip Sync Battle Before ‘Umbrella’ Was Approved

Tom Holland’s performance on Lip Sync Battle hit the right note four years ago. At the time, Holland was only relatively known after his Spider-Man casting and Broadway roles. But going full out on the competition series endeared him to the public ,especially Marvel fans. But his iconic performance of pop superstar and businesswoman Rihanna's “Umbrella” almost didn’t happen as another iconic pop song was planned in case the act wasn't approved.
MoviesHello Magazine

Spider-Man: No Way Home: everything we know so far

With Spider-Man: Far From Home instantly becoming a top trending film on Netflix after landing on the streaming service in late May, fans of the web-slinger have been keen to find out more about the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular Marvel film, aptly named Spider-Man: No Way Home. So...
MoviesCollider

How the MCU Was Made: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and the Marvel-Sony Deal

“How the MCU Was Made”is a series of deep-dive articles that delve into the ins and outs of the development history, production, and release of all the Marvel Studios movies. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe was more than off and running in the mid 2010s, having successfully launched individual superhero...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin Leads Multiverse Sinister Six’

This Christmas will see Spider-Man No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third solo outing as Peter Parker in the MCU. Since the film’s announcement, there have been many unconfirmed rumors that the storyline will open up the Marvel multiverse. Reportedly, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s incarnations of Spider-Man will be popping up alongside villains from their Sony movies.