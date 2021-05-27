'Glee' Star Heather Morris Was 'Scared' to Speak up About Lea Michele's Bullying
Heather Morris is opening up about her negative experience with Lea Michele on the set of Glee, revealing she and her co-stars were "scared" to report the actress' "bullying" to executives in a new interview on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast Wednesday. Morris, who played Brittany on the hit show shared that while everyone "absolutely" could have told FOX higher-ups how the situation had taken a turn for the worse, "nobody really did."popculture.com