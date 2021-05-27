'Glee' Star Heather Morris Was 'Scared' to Speak up About Lea Michele's Bullying

Fifteen years after Mischa Barton exited The O.C., the actress is finally opening up about why she left the show. "I've always felt ashamed in a way to really talk about what went on behind the scenes because I've always been a very private person and very aware of people's feelings," the 35-year-old told E!. "Now that we're living in this era where we do speak out about our experiences and women do come clean about what was really going on behind the scenes and how they were treated, it's a slightly different thing.