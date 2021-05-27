newsbreak-logo
'Glee' Star Heather Morris Was 'Scared' to Speak up About Lea Michele's Bullying

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Morris is opening up about her negative experience with Lea Michele on the set of Glee, revealing she and her co-stars were "scared" to report the actress' "bullying" to executives in a new interview on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast Wednesday. Morris, who played Brittany on the hit show shared that while everyone "absolutely" could have told FOX higher-ups how the situation had taken a turn for the worse, "nobody really did."

popculture.com
