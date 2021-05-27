Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Matt Yglesias on the dynamics of Twitter

By Tyler Cowen
marginalrevolution.com
 8 days ago

Social media is truly social in the sense that it features incredible pressures to form in-groups and out-groups and then to conform to your in-group. Unless you like and admire Cotton and Pompeo and want to be known to the world as a follower of Cotton-Pompeo Thought, it is not very compelling to speak up in favor of a minority viewpoint among scientists. Why spend your day in nasty fights on Twitter when you could be doing science? Then if you secure your impression of what “the scientists” think about something from scanning Twitter, you will perceive a consensus that is not really there. If something is a 70-30 issue but the 30 are keeping their heads down, it can look like a 98-2 issue.

marginalrevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dynamics#Economics#Social Media Science#Twitter Inc#Social Science#Econ Phd Havers#Incredible Pressures#Scientists#Domains#Cotton Pompeo Thought#Rts#Expertise#Bubbles#Nasty Fights#Fake Consensus#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
Related
InternetDigital Trends

Twitter confirms cost of Twitter Blue subscription service

Twitter has quietly confirmed the existence of its Twitter Blue subscription service, dropping a reference to it in its listing on the iOS App Store. Under the in-app purchases section at the bottom of the listing, the social media company says Twitter Blue will cost $2.99 a month. At the...
Internetvoonze.com

This is Twitter Blue, the paid version of Twitter with extra features

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. Twitter Blue, the paid version with extra features of Twitter, is closer to being a reality. Although the company has not yet officially announced its presentation, the option of in-app purchases has begun to appear in the Apple Store application store.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

Five of the Best Poems about Social Media and Texting

Social media has changed poetry, at least in terms of the sheer number of people who now read poems on a regular basis, or buy poems (Rupi Kaur’s collection Milk and Honey was a runaway bestseller). This has led to fierce debates about what poetry is and what it should be (see, for instance, Rebecca Watts’ takedown of the Instapoets), but whatever one’s view, it is undeniable that social media has led to more people than ever before publishing, and reading, poetry of some kind.
InternetWebProNews

Twitter Officially Launches Twitter Blue

Twitter has finally taken the wraps off of Twitter Blue, its subscription service aimed at power users. Twitter Blue has been rumored to be in the works for some time. The company bought Scroll to help serve as the basis for subscription services, and Jane Manchun Wong leaked details about possible features last week.
Internettechxplore.com

Mass scale manipulation of Twitter Trends discovered

New EPFL research has found that almost half of local Twitter trending topics in Turkey are fake, a scale of manipulation previously unheard of. It also proves for the first time that many trends are created solely by bots due to a vulnerability in Twitter's Trends algorithm. Social media has...
Internetbusybodytribune.com

How Does Social Media Work?

All of us use social media in some form or the other. Have you ever wondered how does social media work? Well, let’s find out the answer but before that, it will be better to understand what is social media. Any digital tool that allows users to create and share...
MinoritiesAdWeek

Messenger From Facebook: How to Use the Pride Month Chat Theme

Messenger From Facebook released a new chat theme celebrating Pride Month. When this chat theme is turned on for a conversation, the messages in the conversation will be sent in a rainbow of colors. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and...
PoliticsSanta Rosa Press Gazette

'The next evolution beyond talk radio'

When it comes to trailblazers in the broadcasting realm, local personality Greg Perglis stands out. He made broadcast history by creating "Action Radio" in 2014. “’Action Radio’ is the next evolution beyond talk radio,” he said. “It is a completely interactive and interconnected system of listeners, expert guests, research, social media, the callers, a bill writing website, submitting bills to legislators, lobbying our bills, and talking about it all on the show.
Internetsignalscv.com

Social Packages Review – Easily Get Popular on Social Media

Everyone is searching for fame in one way or the other. In today’s world, everyone wants to get popular on social media platforms, be it a celebrity, an influencer, a brand, a page or any normal living human. Social media has emerged as a stairway to the popularity that can take you from 0 to 100, really quickly. With the increasing competition, gaining importance can be a difficult task. You need to be in the limelight before the competitors have taken over, so for this, you need an edge over your competitors.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Top 45 Social Media Trends in June

The June 2021 social media trends tend toward offering consumers new ways to connect and interact with each other through online platforms. Many popular online personalities use these platforms as lucrative branding and marketing opportunities to further their reach. Content creators and their fans benefit from social media innovations as new and revamped spaces are created for different communities.
InternetLima News

Commentary: Writing on Social Media doesn’t make you a journalist

Last week, the Washington Supreme Court tried to figure out who counts as a journalist in the digital age. It concluded that just having a camera and a YouTube channel isn’t enough, at least not under state law. The case involved a YouTuber who had a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies...
Miami, FLfloridapolitics.com

Laura Loomer confronts Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at Miami conference

She told the social media exec he's "interfering with elections like my own." Internet provocateur and Congressional candidate Laura Loomer confronted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Bitcoin conference in Miami. After being famously banned from most social media, Loomer accused the executive of meddling in elections and violating her rights.
InternetTheDailyBeast

Nigeria Announces Nationwide Suspension of Twitter… on Twitter

Nigeria’s government “indefinitely suspended” Twitter from the country late Friday after the company deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari that violated its terms of service. Inexplicably, the country’s Federal Ministry of Information and Culture announced the ban via Twitter, writing, “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.” The country’s minister of information and culture cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as the reasoning for the prohibition on the social network.
InternetPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Owning the internet

There’s a new way to make money on the internet: You can sell your social media posts, digital pictures, and videos as an original piece of art — as long as people are willing to pay money for it, that is.
Entertainmentpsychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Design: Enter the Dynamics

For those of us who were teenagers in the 1980s, the teen comedy, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, was a classic movie for many reasons. As teenagers, we could relate to the stifling school environment that Ferris Bueller sought to escape from, and we all wanted a day off— anyone, anyone ? Ferris worked hard and he worked smart to engineer a great day off from school. We admired his relaxed approach to adventure, his skilled use of gadgets and computers, and his ability to get along with everyone. Ferris also offered us his simple version of mindfulness, illustrated in the opening and closing lines of the movie: