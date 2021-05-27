Cancel
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis: ‘Overwhelming’ Number of People Moving to Florida Registering As Republican

By Amy Furr
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people moving to Florida are registering as Republicans because lockdowns in blue states caused them to reevaluate being a Democrat, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Wednesday. “So it’s interesting with Florida, like, the media at the beginning of this said, ‘Florida is bad,’ and I think it’s because they wanted to damage Trump in Florida, wanted to damage me, so they just kept saying it was bad, even though the facts didn’t say it,” he said during a town hall event on Fox News Channel’s Hannity:

