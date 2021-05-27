Cancel
Ethics Watchdog Calls for Investigation into Democrat Marie Newman for Allegedly Violating Federal Law and Ethics Rules

By Jacob Bliss
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a non-partisan ethics watchdog, filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics, requesting an immediate investigation into Democrat Rep. Marie Newman (IL) for allegedly violating federal law and ethics rules. Kendra Arnold, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust executive director, wrote...

Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Government watchdog demands IG investigation into Justice Dept.'s efforts to conceal Barr memo

A government watchdog group Thursday urged the Justice Department inspector general to investigate the department’s efforts to conceal a memo former Attorney General William P. Barr used to clear then-President Trump of obstructing the Russia collusion probe. The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) requested Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz investigate...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Federal court halts Biden administration from prioritizing minorities, women for COVID relief

An appeals court has ruled that the Biden administration can’t use race and sex as factors when distributing coronavirus relief funds. In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said last week that the Small Business Administration was violating the Constitution’s equal protection clause by giving priority to minority- and female-owned restaurants seeking coronavirus relief funds.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Congress Needs Litigators to Help Investigate U.S. Capitol Attack

The Senate’s failure to approve the establishment of a blue-ribbon commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was an abject dereliction of duty and contrary to established precedent. For 80 years, that’s been the traditional response to significant national failures such as Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy assassination, the destruction of the space shuttle Challenger, the Iran-Contra scandal, 9/11, and intelligence and policy failures in the Iraq war.
San Diego, CAPine Tree

FPC Wins “Assault Weapon” Lawsuit in Historic Victory for Second Amendment Rights

San Diego, CA….Today, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that Judge Roger T. Benitez of the Southern District of California has issued an opinion in Miller v. Bonta (previously Miller v. Becerra), holding that California’s tyrannical ban on so-called “assault weapons” is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. The opinion, along with other filings in this case, can be viewed at AssaultWeaponLawsuit.com.
Monroe County, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Accuser responds to Flagler-Mitchell ethics violation report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first woman to come forward and accuse legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell of sending her inappropriate messages is responding to a new Monroe County Board of Ethics report. On Friday, Lakaya Sinclair said it was the first time she had heard that 11 other women had come forward...
Politicstheiowastandard.com

Court Rules Judicial Watch Lawsuit for Access to Illinois Voter Roll Data Can Proceed

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
Hartford, CTtheridgefieldpress.com

Bills advance on civil rights, solitary confinement, gun control

HARTFORD — Legislative action is fast and furious in the waning days of the 2021 session. Here are some brief recaps of legislation from the state Capitol on Friday. The Senate voted 26-9 to allow the state attorney general to pursue cases of civil rights violations. It heads to the House.
Ethical Issues in Professional Supervision and Consultation

Supervision and consultation represent critical aspects of developing and maintaining professional competence and currency. From the perspective of the supervising and consulting counselor, these roles require unique skills and represent additional ethical challenges. Correspondingly, the trainee and/or consultee have certain rights and responsibilities within the context of this working relationship.
Politicssouthernillinoisnow.com

Governor signs state legislature redistricting map

Governor JB Pritzker is signing legislation creating new political boundaries in Illinois for the next ten years. The Governor says the district maps for the Illinois legislature and Supreme Court, reflect the diversity of the state and ensure minority representation in government. They were drawn by Democrats, which is a...