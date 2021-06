In 2019, track and field athlete CeCe Telfer became the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA title (in the 400m hurdles, her signature event). Now, she's got her eyes on the top podium in the world—the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games. If she qualifies, she could become one of the first openly transgender athletes to compete in any Olympic event, ever. Even if she doesn't, Telfer is already making history. Outside of working tirelessly at her sport, she's using her voice to create change in the world of athletics, a world that has historically been riddled with discrimination and prejudice against trans athletes.