This in response to Jim Mayotte’s letter of 6/1/21 about raising taxes. If he has a problem with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, he should be an adult about it and say her name. Pocahontas was an American legend and has nothing to do with your complaints. No need to use her name in a derogatory manner. The Indigenous People have been through enough. They have been fighting terrorists since 1492. God bless America. Steven Belcher.