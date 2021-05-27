Bay Area sex offender 'on the run for 21 years' arrested in Florida using fake identity
A South Bay sex offender who skipped town following his 1993 release from prison has been found living in Florida under an assumed identity. David Swenson, 53, has been arrested in Spring Hill, Florida for failing to register as a sex offender, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday. Officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Tuesday relating to Swenson’s possible location.www.audacy.com