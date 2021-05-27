Cancel
Mchenry County, IL

Candidate for U.S. Senate Condemns McHenry County's Board, Rips Opponent

RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
SCHAUMBURG, IL. – After not a modest exercise of nationalist zeal and avuncular condescension, a majority of members belonging to a county board in northern Illinois recently resolved to extend a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to incarcerate non-citizens in federal custody. Near then end of a meeting of McHenry county’s board on May 18 th , notwithstanding objections of order, the board’s chair nevertheless installed a speaker whose refrains of illegality Continue Reading

Alton, IL
