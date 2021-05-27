Candidate for U.S. Senate Condemns McHenry County's Board, Rips Opponent

Dear Editor, My name is Travis Patton. I am a subscriber of RiverBender's informative media and a proud citizen of Alton, IL. The content provided to me by Riverbender is informative and public-oriented in the sense that it focuses on positive events and groups. On that note, what I and many other citizens of Alton and its surrounding area would like to see is more focus and information on very serious issues that affect us directly during our daily routines. Alton needs an organization that Continue Reading