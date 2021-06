A hike doesn’t have to be extensively long for it to be challenging, and it also doesn’t have to be hard to show off some of the most beautiful views in the Great Smoky Mountains. Baskins Creek Falls is a trail that’s found just outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, within close proximity to a large number of resorts and hotels. Although it will challenge you slightly, it’s a great hike for families and experienced outdoors folk looking to fall in love with the beauty of Tennessee all over again.