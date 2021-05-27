Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Seven things I'd like my readers to know about me, by Vicki Bradley

By Interviews
femalefirst.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"During the Pandemic I’ve failed to learn a language as I intended but I have become a Mum for the first time..." To celebrate the release of her new book Your Life or Mine, author Vicki Bradley has written an exclusive piece for Female First, giving her 'seven things' she wants all of her readers to know about her!

www.femalefirst.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liane Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Time#Family Time#Motherhood#Metropolitan#Author Vicki Bradley#Books#People#Identical Twins#Burglars#Home#Grips#Identity#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven things I learned from writing Grown Ups by Marie Aubert

Author Marie Aubert writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Grown Ups. Sibling rivalry has no age limit. Grown Ups is about two sisters, Ida and Marthe, who are approaching forty and spend a few summer days together in their family cabin. Ida, the oldest, has always considered herself the superior one of the sisters. Her problem though is that she is long-term single, while Marthe has always had some boyfriend. Now Marthe is pregnant, too, while Ida has started to feel the baby panic setting in. For me, it’s fun to experience that readers of any age, not just around forty, relate to the sibling relationship, and that they see a lot of themselves in the fighting and the changing dynamics of power. It doesn’t seem to matter if you are 18, 40 or 65 – a complex or tense relationship with your brother or sister and the constant, often unconscious fight for your parents’ approval and attention is not something you outgrow automatically – it is something you always carry with you.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Moby: ‘I don’t want to know what strangers think about me’

Moby does not want to turn the Zoom camera on today. It’s not possible to see the loud tattoo shouting “VEGAN FOR LIFE” on the side of his neck or the “ANIMAL RIGHTS” he’s recently had inked down his arms. Or the Griffith Park-adjacent estate where he’s been holed up for the pandemic. Or the baldpate that’s synonymous with chillout electronica. You get the sense that, following two memoirs and now a biographical documentary, the only person Moby wants to judge him is himself. “Basically, I don’t want to know what strangers think about me,” he says matter-of-factly. The musician,...
EconomyNewsTimes

7 Things I Wish I'd Known Before Starting a Business

One year ago, I launched a lifestyle website that helps people make the best purchase decisions and provides them with informational content on different topics. It's a growing platform stacked with valuable reviews and buying guides written by knowledgeable experts in each space. Though the company has been able to stick to its mission and hire several employees, I've made more than a few mistakes along the way.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

The Tiny Things My Husband Does that Show Me He Loves Me

When words are difficult, look for love in the smallest of gestures. My husband is not a chatty guy, especially when it comes to his feelings. He prefers logic. I’m pretty sure he understands computers better than he does women (luckily, he works in IT). He rarely gives compliments and he’s not a great texter. On top of that, he’s from Denmark, where gender equality is a reality, which means you can forget about doors being opened for you or your bags carried (unless you explicitly ask).
Family Relationshipsmilwaukeemom.com

Loving myself as I love my mini me

I look at my daughter as the best thing I have in the world. She is almost 2 years old, and she has the best personality. She is a fearless, strong, happy-go-lucky child. She is sensitive and empathetic. She knows when I am sad and comes over to hug me and cuddle me. She is adventurous, honestly a little too much for my heart to handle. I love how she never gives up trying to climb a table or chair over and over again, no matter how many times she falls down and how happy she feels when she finally figures it out.
Kidstheparentcue.org

5 Things I Want My Kids to Know About Confidence

Every parent wants their kid to grow up confident. We all want our kids to be convinced of their place in the world, bold in their approach to life, self-reliant and courageous when it comes to their perception of themselves. But as parents, how do we develop this in our...
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

15 Books That'll Make You Ugly-Cry as Much as The Last Letter From Your Lover

I was an emotional wreck after devouring JoJo Moyes's The Last Letter From Your Lover. Immediately, the historical romance novel swept me off my feet, recounting the forbidden love affair of Jennifer Stirling and her mystery lover, who were torn apart before their story ever really began. Decades later, a modern-day journalist stuck in her career makes it her mission to piece their story back together for the local paper. It's an unbelievable story of hope, fear, and second chances. The fact that we're less than two months away from the Netflix premiere of TLLFYL's book-to-film adaptation is too exciting to put into words, yet here we are.
Celebritiespakistanchristian.tv

Girls hide from me, but I know about them – eXtra.cz

Czech nightingale Lucy Bella (55) baptized in Newly reconstructed foyer of the Lucie Bílé cédéčko theater Singing duo Ben & Mateo On this occasion she gave an interview to the editors of eXtra.cz, in which she talked about the relationship with her son Philip Cratochville (26). Lucy Bella shouldn’t talk...
Celebritiesnewspotng.com

My growth is one thing that scares me

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to celebrate her latest milestone on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram. The beautiful screen diva joined the leagues of personalities with two million followers on the platform. Unable to hide her excitement, Nkechi Blessing took to her...
Moviesprimetimer.com

Mary-Louise Parker joins Natalie Portman in Elena Ferrante HBO movie adaptation The Days of Abandonment

The Days of Abandonment is a visceral, no-holds-barred journey into the mind of a woman named Tess in crisis, played by Portman that confronts the norms of motherhood and female identity as Tess traverses the darkest reaches of her own psyche. Parker will play Mysterious Woman, a mesmerizing but elusive woman Tess starts encountering everywhere she goes, causing Tess to question her sanity.
Books & Literatureholrmagazine.com

BOOK REVIEW: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE BY JANE AUSTEN

Pride and Prejudice is a famous work of female writer Jane Austen. The story depicts the world of the aristocracy in England at the end of the eighteenth century, Darcy and Elizabeth both carry the constraints of pride and prejudice of the society. The story’s content mainly revolves around the...
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Will Be Netflix's Elizabeth Bennett

Jane Austen fans are eating well this year. Not only will Dakota Johnson star in an updated Persuasion for Netflix, but Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan just signed on to another beloved adaptation for the streaming platform: She'll play Elizabeth Bennett in the Pride and Prejudice-inspired The Netherfield Girls. Never have we ever been so down for a rom-com.
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

In That Summer by Jennifer Weiner, From the outside looking in, Daisy Shoemaker seems to have a charmed life. She and her lawyer husband have a grand home in Philadelphia, their teenage daughter Beatrice goes to private school, and Daisy even has a modest side-business giving cooking lessons. But she’s feeling more and more restless. Like she needs something new–maybe even a true friend–in her life.
MoviesReporter

Emma Stone wants to see Ursula origin movie

Emma Stone would like to see an origin movie about Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid'. The 32-year-old star took on Cruella de Vil in the live-action movie 'Cruella', and she has revealed another Disney villain she'd like to have their own movie to learn more about their backstory. Speaking to...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘The Netherfield Girls’: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Lead Netflix’s Contemporary ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Movie

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that modern-day adaptations of Jane Austen novels are generally pretty decent. There are all-time classics like Clueless, based on Austen’s Emma, and Bridget Jones’ Diary, inspired by Pride and Prejudice, and…a million other contemporary twists on Pride and Prejudice. Now Netflix is giving its own spin on Austen’s most famous novel, with The Netherfield Girls, a […]