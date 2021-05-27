Seven things I'd like my readers to know about me, by Vicki Bradley

Author Marie Aubert writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Grown Ups. Sibling rivalry has no age limit. Grown Ups is about two sisters, Ida and Marthe, who are approaching forty and spend a few summer days together in their family cabin. Ida, the oldest, has always considered herself the superior one of the sisters. Her problem though is that she is long-term single, while Marthe has always had some boyfriend. Now Marthe is pregnant, too, while Ida has started to feel the baby panic setting in. For me, it’s fun to experience that readers of any age, not just around forty, relate to the sibling relationship, and that they see a lot of themselves in the fighting and the changing dynamics of power. It doesn’t seem to matter if you are 18, 40 or 65 – a complex or tense relationship with your brother or sister and the constant, often unconscious fight for your parents’ approval and attention is not something you outgrow automatically – it is something you always carry with you.