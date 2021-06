BONIFAY – An infusion that could make a huge difference in how severely COVID-19 affects someone is available at Doctors Memorial Hospital. The medicine is only an effective form of treatment if a positive test result is found early enough. Director of Pharmacy Warren Bailey urges anyone with symptoms to be tested immediately and not have the wait and see approach with your health. “It is important that anyone showing any kind of symptoms be tested as soon as possible,” said Bailey. “The only way this infusion works is by catching the virus early enough, the key is early detection.” The infusion works for COVID-19 positive patients whose symptoms are mild or moderate before they worsen or require hospitalization.