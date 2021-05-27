newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House Criticizes Latest GOP Infrastructure Offer But Says Talks Will Continue

By Jacob Pramuk, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration responded Thursday to Senate Republicans' latest offer for an infrastructure deal. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called additions to the offer "constructive" but said the administration remains "worried" about how Republicans plan to pay for it. On Thursday morning, the GOP senators unveiled their $928 billion...

www.nbcconnecticut.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Republican Senators#Bipartisan Senators#The White House#Gop#Covid#Cnbc#Bipartisan Negotiations#Corporate Taxes#Infrastructure Costs#R Ky#Secretary#Water Infrastructure#Major Cuts#Calling#Public Transit#Specifics#Corporations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
White House
News Break
IRS
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

As a negotiator, Biden leaves GOP senators unsure how far he will go

At one point during the Oval Office negotiating session, it seemed President Biden and a half-dozen GOP senators chasing an infrastructure deal had landed on a workable figure: $1 trillion. That number was dramatically scaled back from the White House’s initial $2.3 trillion vision for rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, yet...
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.
Congress & Courtsnny360.com

Democratic lawmaker seeks presidential panel on Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Washington StateNews4Jax.com

Let's face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance

WASHINGTON – Jill Biden says finally going mask-free feels like “we're moving forward.” A Republican senator says going unmasked "certainly helps the flow of conversation.”. But the conversation on the House floor on Friday approached sniping as lawmakers objected to being required to keep masking up until all 435 of...
U.S. PoliticsWSLS

WH legislative team pursues 'politics is personal' strategy

WASHINGTON – The calls can come late in the day, over the weekend, really any time a question pops into the mind of a legislator or aide. The meetings may dispense pleasantries from Team Biden — or get testy. The topic can be one arcane fact or a deep dive into the nuances of policy.
Congress & CourtsLockport Union-Sun

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump, aiming to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. Instead, it’s now...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former advisor to Melania Trump who is now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

You will never believe what Jen Psaki called Joe Biden

Listening to the exchange between Fox New’s Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the administration’s sudden announcement that masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated people, it was hard to tell what was worse: Psaki’s prevarication and condescension, or the way she referred to Biden. Having thought about it for a little while, though, I’m pretty sure it was the name Psaki gave to Biden.
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”