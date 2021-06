Severe COVID-19 is characterized by dramatic immune system activation and inflammation. Several studies to modulate the immune response and limit immunopathology are ongoing. To better understand the natural course of severe COVID-19, we have applied systems-level immune monitoring of 39 COVID-19 patients, sampling them up to 12 times from admission through intensive care and recovery. These studies have revealed several modules of coregulated cell populations and coordinated changes in plasma protein levels. The studies describe a shared trajectory during the course of the disease. We have also found a previously unappreciated role of eosinophils during the course of disease, and we investigated the determinants of productive antibody responses.