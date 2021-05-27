2021 Atlantic hurricane season: Download the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

You can download or view the First Alert Weather Hurricane Guide below. In the guide, you will find supply lists, shelter information and what to do with your pets if a storm is approaching.

NOAA and Colorado State University are both predicting another active hurricane season, so now is the time to get prepared.

PREPARING FOR THE STORM: You can watch the First Alert Weather Hurricane Special at 7 p.m. Thursday on CBS47 and FOX30

GET PREPARED: Download the First Alert Weather app to get weather alerts sent straight to your mobile device

2021 Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparation Guide by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

