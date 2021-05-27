Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

2021 Atlantic hurricane season: Download the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Guide

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dU3R_0aDX6W1S00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

You can download or view the First Alert Weather Hurricane Guide below. In the guide, you will find supply lists, shelter information and what to do with your pets if a storm is approaching.

NOAA and Colorado State University are both predicting another active hurricane season, so now is the time to get prepared.

PREPARING FOR THE STORM: You can watch the First Alert Weather Hurricane Special at 7 p.m. Thursday on CBS47 and FOX30

GET PREPARED: Download the First Alert Weather app to get weather alerts sent straight to your mobile device

2021 Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparation Guide by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
39K+
Followers
47K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Extreme Weather#Storm#Noaa#Guide#Fla#Colorado State University#Cox Media Group#Cbs47#Shelter Information#Pets#Mobile#Actionnewsjax#Scribd#Supply Lists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Breezy and gradually warmer days ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Today will be warm and breezy. Highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon and upper 70s along the beaches. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph inland and 15-20 at times closer to the coast. There is an isolated brief shower possible closer to the coast.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jacksonville: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN NASSAU AND NORTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 321 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yulee, or near Fernandina Beach, moving east at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fernandina Beach and Yulee.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Residents in East Arlington report seeing panther in backyard

Residents in the Riverpoint neighborhood in Jacksonville claim to have seen a panther in their backyard. One neighbor reported it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission but did have any pictures. Anna Witten and her husband love the outdoors and they are very familiar with wildlife. On Wednesday,...