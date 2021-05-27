Cancel
Biography of David Sealtiel Tells Struggles of Pre-State Israel

By Writers & Photographers
sdjewishworld.com
 8 days ago

The Remarkable Life of David Sealtiel by Ina Lorenz; Hentrich and Hentrich, 2019. MEVASSERET ZION, Israel — This small book, subtitled (in German) “I want to be a compatriot of the Jewish people,” describes the life of the man who rebelled against the bourgeois and orthodox way of life of his family in early twentieth-century Hamburg, and embarked on a life of almost unceasing adventures and escapades in Europe and the Middle East. Although the book is short, the content is amazingly dense and Sealtiel’s life was so eventful that this review will inevitably be long. What an astonishing life this man had!

