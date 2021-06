With Pride Month now in full swing, businesses have embraced the spirit of the celebration and have started rebranding their top products in rainbow colors. Skittles also took the initiative and rolled out their classic candy with a new look that aims to bring greater awareness to LGBTQ+ issues. According to Taste of Home, the rainbow candy stripped away all their color as "only one rainbow matters." In addition to losing their color, Skittles has vowed to donate $1 from every unit sold to go towards the LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD. The brand plans to donate up to $100,000 and should hopefully do some good.