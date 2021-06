All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fusebox was not able to hold their annual fundraiser Fusebash as intended, so they've cooked up Lil Bash, a joyous celebration featuring the universal grooves of DJ Shani, a sassy appearance by the Queens of ExtragramsATX, live performances from interdisciplinary tap dance artist Michael J. Love and Austin's Bowie tribute band Super Creeps, and trippy visuals from Essentials Creative, served up with food and drink.