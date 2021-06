John Davis, one of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli, died on Monday after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was 66. Milli Vanilli was the infamous 1980s pop duo made up of Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, who won the Grammy for Best New Artist before it was revealed that they did not play or sing on any of their releases. Davis was among the studio performers who sang on their hits, including "Girl You Know It's True" and "Blame It On The Rain."