NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wade Felesky as President of the Corporation and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Felesky was most recently Head of Investment Banking at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and previously Co-Head of Energy Investment Banking at GMP Securities L.P. He has over 25 years of investment banking experience and has been involved as an agent and advisor to the New Stratus team since 2004.