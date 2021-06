Google’s stance on fingerprinting is as clear as mud, say ad tech execs. Fingerprinting is a method that pieces together information to decipher someone’s identity, and Google prohibits the practice. However, ad tech execs working with the company say they need their own Rosetta Stone to decode exactly what types of tech might be caught by Google’s fingerprinting detection sensors. The lack of clarity on what techniques Google will or won’t allow could affect the financial health of ad tech firms, depending on how Google cracks down on the practice. Not only might other companies they work with employ the maligned method, but the companies themselves may provide tech using probabilistic methods — i.e. piecing together different types of information to identify an individual — that could be construed as fingerprinting.