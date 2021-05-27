Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to team up again for a third time

"Interspersing Harry’s interview with Winfrey are accounts from other people of their struggles with depression, anxiety, OCD and other mental health problems," says Lucy Mangan of Oprah and Harry's five-part Apple TV+ docuseries. "But they don’t get Oprah. Only Harry gets Oprah. Celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, champion flyweight boxer Ginny Fuchs, even Lady Gaga (though she had her turn last year when she kicked off Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour) tell their stories to some nobody and the camera. The two-tier system makes the creeping distrust of the enterprise harder to ignore. There are, almost certainly, no bad actors in this episode or this venture. Lady Gaga probably speaks for them all when she says talking about what she has endured is her way of recognizing her privilege and 'giving back.' And yet. And yet. Every contribution helps shape a debate – to challenge its terms or to legitimize them. And the current terms of the public mental health debate are parlous. However real and affecting their experiences and difficulties are (and all those in Say It Out Loud are genuine, passionately articulated and frequently deeply moving), celebrity offerings valorize simply “telling your story”, not judging yourself and others, refusing to accept stigma and so on. Which is all well and good and necessary but does absolutely nothing to address how ordinary people are supposed to achieve this when the waiting lists for the services they need to access stretch to infinity, and the funding for them is cut to the bone. Nor does it acknowledge any deeper, more intractable forms of mental illness that need even more urgent attention, and to which all ancient stigma still attaches."