Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to team up again for a third time

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 6 days ago

Prince Harry is to film his third programme with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke of Sussex and Oprah will team up again to co-host what’s being called a “town hall discussion”. The episode will be titled ‘The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward’ and will air on Apple+ on Friday (28/5/21).

www.zapgossip.com
