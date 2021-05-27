Cancel
Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Replacements, Clay Travis And Buck Sexton, Are Confirmed By Syndicator Premiere Networks

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClay Travis and Buck Sexton have been confirmed as the permanent replacements for longtime conservative talk radio fixture Rush Limbaugh. The duo will take over the daytime slot June 21, with plans to preserve it as a bastion of right-wing talk, albeit from a younger perspective. The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, syndicated by iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks, will air from noon to 3 p.m. ET on hundreds of radio stations across the country.

