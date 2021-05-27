Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Replacements, Clay Travis And Buck Sexton, Are Confirmed By Syndicator Premiere Networks

Even from hiatus, The Daily Show finds a way to troll Fox News. On Wednesday, the late night show released a damning, 20-minute supercut of Fox News anchors contradicting one another (and themselves) over the course of the last four years. The hypocrisy reel covers a wide range of topics — including conditions at the United States' southern border, teleprompter basics, and protestors — to make it clear just how biased Fox News is when it comes to covering Trump. As The Daily Show puts it, "You may not like Fox News, but they are nothing if not inconsistent."