Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murrieta, CA

H.S. Softball: Lady Rams beat Vista Murrieta to clinch Southwestern League title

By JP Raineri
Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix RBI day for Jaelynn Eaves seals the deal for Murrieta Mesa. MURRIETA — Jaelynn Eaves wasted no opportunities at the plate Wednesday, May 26, driving in six runs on three hits to lead Murrieta Mesa (16-7, 13-2) past Vista Murrieta, 11-3. Eaves drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the second, and a home run in the sixth. The Lady Rams clinched the Southwestern League title with victory in this must win affair. Vista Murrieta (15-5, 12-3) did try to put the pressure on the home team by scoring three runs in the fourth inning, but that would be the most Murrieta Mesa would let them have.

myvalleynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrieta, CA
Murrieta, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Team#First Lady#Home Run#Vista Murrieta#Murrieta Mesa Murrieta#Rains Campbell#Great Oak#Maxpreps#Lady Broncos#Temecula Valley#Standings#Runs#Lead#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Murrieta, CAValley News

Southwestern League tennis finals wrap up at Murrieta Valley Tennis Club

MURRIETA – With the coronavirus pandemic causing so much uncertainty everywhere this past year, high school tennis coaches, players and fans were excited to get to the end of their shortened season, as six teams wrapped things up for the local boys’ and girls’ tennis teams from the Southwestern League last week.
Riverside County, CAValley News

Prep Sports Report: 5/3 to 5/7

Here are reported results from southwest Riverside County high school athletic events that took place between Monday, May 3, and Friday, May 7. To report results, email information and highlights to sports@reedermedia.com by Sunday at 5 p.m. Please include information about the event, including if it was a non-league game/match, a league game/match or tournament game/match.
Murrieta, CAValley News

Student athletes from TV and Murrieta Mesa sign National Letters of Intent

Student athletes from two local high schools recently participated in their first on-site National Letter of Intent signing day ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. National Signing Day for high school athletes usually includes big ceremonies at their schools in gyms or quads, in front of students, family and friends, and it has become a tradition that seems to get bigger each year. While most schools have recognized their signees virtually for the past few months, Temecula Valley High School and Murrieta Mesa High School staff, coaches and parents recently celebrated their student athletes on their own campuses.
Murrieta, CAValley News

Murrieta Mesa boys’ swim team remains undefeated with first-ever win over Murrieta Valley

Last week, in what was a hard-fought meet for both teams, the undefeated Murrieta Mesa varsity boys’ swim team (3-0) beat Murrieta Valley for the first time, not only in school history, but in Southwestern League history. The meet went into the last event of the day tied and it was the Rams’ 400 Free Relay team’s win that secured the win for them in front of their home fans, 84-86. Times for the winning Murrieta Mesa team include: 200 Free Relay - Alex Yang (junior), Eryk Elizondo (junior), Ty Schneider (freshman), and Ju.
Murrieta, CAValley News

2021 All-Southwestern League water polo teams recently announced

The Southwestern League water polo coaches, and Darin Mott, athletic director of Murrieta Valley High School, recently met to go over the selections for the First and Second All-League teams. The first-place team always hosts the meeting with their school’s athletic director, which went the way of the Nighthawks this year for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.
Murrieta, CAtheopenmat.com

Another NCAA Star is Looking for a New Home

Earlier this week, we learned that Wisconsin’s Evan Wick is the latest NCAA star to enter the transfer portal. At this time, it is unknown where the former Badger 165-pounder will compete in 2022. Whoever lands the services of Wick will be getting an instant shot in the arm. The...