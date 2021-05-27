H.S. Softball: Lady Rams beat Vista Murrieta to clinch Southwestern League title

Six RBI day for Jaelynn Eaves seals the deal for Murrieta Mesa. MURRIETA — Jaelynn Eaves wasted no opportunities at the plate Wednesday, May 26, driving in six runs on three hits to lead Murrieta Mesa (16-7, 13-2) past Vista Murrieta, 11-3. Eaves drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the second, and a home run in the sixth. The Lady Rams clinched the Southwestern League title with victory in this must win affair. Vista Murrieta (15-5, 12-3) did try to put the pressure on the home team by scoring three runs in the fourth inning, but that would be the most Murrieta Mesa would let them have.