Why You Should Read This: ‘Voyage of the Sable Venus’
Has there been a more ambitious single poem in recent years than Robin Coste Lewis’s “Voyage of the Sable Venus”? Seventy-nine pages in length, the title effort of Lewis’s 2015 debut collection offers a collage “comprised solely and entirely of the titles, catalog entries, or exhibit descriptions of Western art objects in which a black female figure is present, dating from 38,000 BCE to the present.” The result is an audacious act of recapitulation and reassessment, a reimagining of both race and gender across the span of recorded human history.www.altaonline.com