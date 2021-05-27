Why You Should Read This: ‘Voyage of the Sable Venus’

For many of us, after the truly difficult year that was 2020, reading a post-apocalyptic book is the last thing that we would want to do. But there is much more to the genre than just the misery that we conjure up in our imaginations when we think of a post-apocalyptic world. Such novels can allow us to explore our own humanity, as we come to think about the things that are most important to us – not only as individuals, but also as a collective. In many ways, therefore, reading the best post-apocalyptic books can be therapeutic, and to that end we have rounded up ten of the best to give you a taste of where to start with the genre.