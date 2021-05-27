Watch Lady Gaga’s ‘Smelly Cat’ duet on ‘Friends’ reunion

As far as inoffensive slabs o’ content, designed for basically everybody on the planet to consume go, it’s pretty hard to beat HBO Max’s recent Friends reunion. “Verily,” the special professes, “We sure did like these six people, and their friends, Unhappy Coffee Shop Manager and Monkey.” The basic appeal of seeing David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry hanging out, seeming to genuinely get a kick out of each other, probably would have been enough to push the reunion to new viewership heights, anyway—Variety notes that the special nearly hit the same numbers as the limited release of Wonder Woman 1984. But HBO Max also jammed a bunch of also largely inoffensive celebrity cameos into the proceedings, including appearances from the likes of Justin Bieber, mega-popular K-pop group BTS, and Lady Gaga, paying tribute to the song-stylings of Ms. Phoebe Buffay with her own cover of “Smelly Cat.”