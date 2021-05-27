That’s Bogus – Counterfeit Cash on the Rise in Oneida, Here’s How to Spot These Fakes

Local authorities are again alerting the public about counterfeit currency floating around. New York Mills Police say they recently arrested a Utica man after he allegedly passed counterfeit money at a local gas station. Officers were called to the Cliff's Local Market on Commercial Drive after a customer paid the cashier with what police say was a phony $50 bill. Ultimately, a description of the man and his vehicle was given to police and shortly thereafter he was pulled over, police said. That man, 32-year-old Rafael Morales of Utica, was found to be in possession of three more fake 50's, police said. He's been charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a forged instrument in the third degree.