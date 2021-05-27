Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneida, NY

That’s Bogus – Counterfeit Cash on the Rise in Oneida, Here’s How to Spot These Fakes

By Jeff Monaski
Posted by 
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oneida City Police Department is warning the public and area business owners there's been a 'dramatic' increase in the number of phony bills being passed around. Police say the majority of the fake money they've come across are bogus $20 and $100 bills. In issuing their warning, officers were sure to point out the bills look and feel very real. However, upon further examination, most of these circulating counterfeit dollars carry a clear indicator that they are not real - the words 'Copy Money' can be seen marked on the notes, Oneida Police said.

wibx950.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Oneida, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Bogus#Fakes#Counterfeit Money#Public Money#Real Money#Oneida Police#The Byrne Dairy#Fake Money#Phony Bills#Identity#Pennies#City Police#Discounts#Lenox Ave#Dogs#Food Poisoning#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
New York Mills, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

More Funny Money Floating Around Mohawk Valley

Local authorities are again alerting the public about counterfeit currency floating around. New York Mills Police say they recently arrested a Utica man after he allegedly passed counterfeit money at a local gas station. Officers were called to the Cliff's Local Market on Commercial Drive after a customer paid the cashier with what police say was a phony $50 bill. Ultimately, a description of the man and his vehicle was given to police and shortly thereafter he was pulled over, police said. That man, 32-year-old Rafael Morales of Utica, was found to be in possession of three more fake 50's, police said. He's been charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a forged instrument in the third degree.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

Well, someone in Central New York is about to get a little bit richer. It could even be you, might want to check that lottery ticket!. The exact amount someone is winning from this lottery ticket is $19,504. The lottery ticket sold was a Take 5 ticket, and three people in New York State are winning that exact amount. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn, the other in Camillus, and then one lucky person from Central New York bought their ticket at the Speedway on Commercial Drive in Yorkville.