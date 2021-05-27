Cancel
Interior Design

Greige – The Neutral Between Gray And Beige That Conquers The Decoration

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeutral colors are to decorate what a blank canvas is to a painter: the perfect base to relax and let your imagination soar. They are timeless, create relaxing environments, allow very rich color combinations and go with absolutely everything. Although sometimes they can get bored because we have too much seen. If we leave white aside, gray and beige are the absolute stars of neutrals… But… What if you didn’t have to choose between the two? Greige, the new star hue among interior designers, is a subtle combination of the elegance of medium gray and the earthy warmth of beige.

