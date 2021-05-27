Regina Ann Oates

Regina was born on Monday August 13, 1962 to Dub and JoAnn Newcomb. She spent her life taking care of her family and helping anyone in need. She was the true meaning of a momma and not only raised her 3 children, Michael, Lisa and Krystal but had many more that adopted her as their momma too. Her world revolved around her 4 grand babies and she was their biggest cheerleader. One of her most favorite things to do was have sleepovers with all of them and sing and dance or just do whatever they wanted. She was always up for any adventure, she would be the first one in the car ready to go.