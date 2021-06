Adam Pegg, Country Manager – Lightsource bp Australia, said: “Although COVID-19 has disrupted the energy landscape, we are proud to be able to start construction and complete the financing of two large solar projects on a subsidy-free basis, demonstrating the resilience of solar as a sustainable solution to meeting the rising global energy demands. With 520 MWdc under construction and more than 1.5 GWdc in the pipeline, these investments now establish Lightsource bp as a leader in the Australian solar market and we welcome the support of ING, EDC, Westpac and Intesa Sanpaolo.”