Princess Diana and the Duchess of York almost caused a riot by gate-crashing Duke of York’s stag party dressed as policewomen

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York Ferguson caused “a bit of a riot” by dressing as policewomen and gate-crashing the Duke of York’s stag party. The pair and a group of friends apparently decided to sneak into Prince Andrew’s pre-wedding bash at swanky Mayfair nightclub Annabelles, but having not tipped anyone off about their planned antics, were then picked up by the actual police who had no idea what was going on.