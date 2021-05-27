Amazon’s Prime Day sales event coming June 21-22

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual event will be held On June 21 and 22We’re kicking off summer with unmissable 2-day deals and the best savings Prime can offer. Exceptional shopping awaits Prime customers who will be able to access more than 2 million offers in various categories, including fashion, home, beauty and more, along with many benefits to enjoy incredible entertainment and exclusives on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and more. Prime Day will begin at midnight (00:01) on June 21 and will run until June 22 for Prime customers in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, Australia. What to do if you are not yet a Prime customer? Anyone can sign up and start a free 30-day period of use www.amazon.it/primedday To take advantage of discounts and offers during Prime Day.