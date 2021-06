ELKO – An Arizona man was killed Sunday when his Ford F-150 drifted over the centerline of U.S. Highway 93 and struck a Freightliner semi. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Daragh Cornelius Conneely, 31, of Phoenix was traveling south about four miles north of Lages Junction shortly after 4 p.m. when the incident occurred. He was driving alone and not wearing a seatbelt.