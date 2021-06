I have been very fortunate in many ways. One of them is that I've never been in the situation where I had to confront the harsh reality that a member of my immediate family, a blood relative at least, was slipping away and turning into someone I could no longer stand to be around. I mention this because of the number of people I see on Twitter sharing heartbreaking stories of losing a parent or other family member to QAnon, evangelical fundamentalist Christianity, Fox News, Trumpism, anti-vax or anti-mask nonsense, and a variety of other disturbing cults. I consider myself extremely fortunate that I have not had to deal with that.