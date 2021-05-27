Horsegirl announce first-ever tour, playing Pitchfork Fest
Horsegirl, the young Chicago trio of Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece, who just released their terrific debut 7" and are now signed to Matador, have announced their first tour and first shows outside their hometown. It's just a few Midwest dates, hitting Madison, WI on July 7, Minneapolis on July 8, Milwaukee on July 9 and Chicago's Schuba's on July 10 with Lifegaurd. the Milwaukee and Chicago shows are all ages, while the Madison and Minneapolis shows are 18+.www.brooklynvegan.com