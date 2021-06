Summer here! Whether your summer plans involve clamming on the beach or clambering into a hammock, chances are they include a book. Throughout the summer the Adult Reference Librarians will tell you about the buzziest new books arriving this season, along with highly anticipated titles from best-selling writers. In the mood for some true crime? We’ve got suggestions for those — and for thrillers to delight readers who prefer being swept up by a fictional crime. In the mood for romance or historical fiction we have suggestions for those too!