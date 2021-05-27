Tottenham Hotspur fans split on the return of Pochettino

This has already been quite a week for Tottenham Hotspur fans as the rumors over the next manager of the team swirl. This week, we have heard that Spurs were after Roberto Martinez, Graham Potter, Antonio Conte, and of course Mauricio Pochettino. It is the possibility of the Argentine returning that has most of the fan base in an uproar. The reality is, opinions are split over whether or not it makes sense to bring back Pochettino now.