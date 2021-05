Our favorite '90s sci-fi film The Matrix hits the Vetements runway directed by Creative Director and cofounder Guram Gvasalia. The long coats, flame motif, the pixelated computer coded language print with the phrase "The Devil Doesn't Wear Prada", jersey tank tops and the black sunglasses take us back to the legacy of the Wachowski sisters left behind. We can't help but notice the twists of the iconic unisex crystal heart necklace with rhinestone embellishments around each models neck in shades of green, sky blue, red, and black taking a turn from the Titanic and onto the groundbreaking trans metaphor film. There's even a gentleman wearing a dark navy blue suit with a printed crepe top with sneakers resembling Morpheus. The nod to the Wachowski sisters is not a new concept for the brand as Gvasalia expressed inspiration from his previous Vetements collections.