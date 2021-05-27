Blue Shield of California's pharmacy initiative reaches $20M in drug cost savings
Blue Shield of California's pharmacy initiative with San Francisco-based technology company Gemini Health resulted in drug cost savings of $20 million in its first two years. The collaboration provides physicians and pharmacists with real-time prescription information and lower-cost alternatives for patients. Currently, 77,000 California prescribers use the service, according to a May 26 news release.www.beckershospitalreview.com