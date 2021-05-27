Blue Shield of California's pharmacy initiative reaches $20M in drug cost savings

Most people are familiar with the high cost of in vitro fertilization (IVF). But what many don't realize, at least not until undergoing IVF themselves, is that the clinic's price doesn't include the cost of medications. The average IVF cycle costs between $10,000 to $15,000, according to Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, with medications sometimes costing just as much depending on your treatment protocol. For most people, getting pregnant requires more that one IVF cycle, which means these costs can double, triple, or even quadruple if you don't have embryos frozen or need multiple egg retrievals.