This Friday will see the release of The Voice of the Heroes, the anticipated collaborative project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk. And while a full-length tape from two of rap's biggest names would be enough to make the release feel like a 2020 milestone, today the rappers have revealed the tracklisting of Heroes, and it sports some big features. Travis Scott will guest on "Hats Off," Meek Mill shows up on "Still Runnin," there's a Young Thug verse on "Up The Side," and Rod Wave will croon on "Rich Off Pain. All told, the project is 18 tracks long, and it will include the song "Voice of the Heroes" that dropped over Memorial Day.