Jimmy Kimmel has enlisted rock band Dawes to cover a song from a viral TikTok about menthol soap, surprising the creators involved – and it is just as crazy as it sounds. It all began when Duston Baker was taking a shower, and instead of picking up normal soap, he picked up menthol soap that his wife had accidentally bought for him. Of course, using the soap was particularly uncomfortable for poor Duston, prompting him to come up with his own song about the traumatic experience.